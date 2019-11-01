LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County is putting out a call for information about a recent animal abuse case.

The Sheriff's Office says concerned residents contacted them about two dogs that were found tortured and killed on Wilson Road in Lockport.

More than $6,000 in reward money has been collected for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at: 716-438-3327 and ask to speak with Investigator Brian Bloom and Captain Bruce Elliott.