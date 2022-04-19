Reward offered for information about Heavenly Fashion burglary

According to Crime Stoppers, Heavenly Fashion, located at 218 Grant Street, was burglarized on April 6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for a burglary in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone who has information about the person or persons responsible is being told to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App 'Buffalo Tips' from the Apple or Android store.