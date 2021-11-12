Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Town of Tonawanda 7-Eleven robberies

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in three armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Town of Tonawanda.
The holdups took place on October 28 and 31 and November 7.
If you have any information on the person or persons responsible, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161. You can also submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App 'Buffalo Tips' from the Apple or Android store.