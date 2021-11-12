Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Town of Tonawanda 7-Eleven robberies

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $2,500 for tips that lead to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment in three armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Town of Tonawanda.

The holdups took place on October 28 and 31 and November 7.