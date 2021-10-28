Reward up to $7,500 offered for information about August homicide

Najae Lanier was killed on August 16 on Page Street and Lawn Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the homicide of Najae Lanier.

Lanier was killed on August 16 on Page Street and Lawn Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.