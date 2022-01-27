Reward offered for information on 15-year-old homicide suspect

Martin Norris is wanted in connection to a Koons Avenue shooting, which left a 17-year-old girl dead on Tuesday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers Western New York is asking for your help finding 15-year-old Martin Norris, who is wanted in connection to a homicide.

Up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to the apprehension and arrest of Norris, who is considered armed and dangerous, and is being sought in connection to a Koons Avenue shooting, which left a 17-year-old girl dead.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old girl died in a shooting on Koons Avenue. Police have not released her name yet but have arrested Vincent Manirakiza, 19, and charged him with murder and burglary.

A 19-year-old man was also shot. He is in stable condition. Police haven't released his name, but they do say they believe the 19-year-old was the targeted victim, not the girl who died. Buffalo Police said they were still looking for a second suspect and know who he was.

"We are seeing more juveniles, 16, 17-year-olds, and even younger than that, that are possessing guns that are getting their hands on guns and they're using guns. It's a shame," Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik, regarding three shootings involving teens that have happened this week.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.

