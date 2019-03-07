BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired school psychologist is facing child pornography charges.

David Michael Calaiacovo, 61, of Hamburg, is charged with receipt of child pornography.

Calaiacovo recently retired from the West Seneca School District.

Investigators say Homeland Security Investigations received six reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding images of child pornography which were traced to Calaiacovo.

All six included images of naked, underage, pre-pubescent children involved in sexual activity.

Agents executed a search warrant at Calaiacovo's home and seized several electronic devices, including two laptops, cellphones, SD memory cards, CDs and DVDs. Investigators say they found at least 400 images of child pornography on the devices.

Investigators are looking for more information related to this case. If you have specific information, you're asked to contact the Homeland Security Investigations Office Child Exploitation Tipline at: 716-464-6070 or email hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov.