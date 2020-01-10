Republicans continue push against New York State bail reform law

At a rally in Lancaster, they demanded that Democratic leaders repeal the law that keeps judges from imposing bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local Republicans are keeping up their push against New York State's controversial bail reform law.

The group got together in Lancaster on Thursday to demand Democratic leaders repeal the law that keeps judges from imposing bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

Advocates say it's prevented a two-tiered justice system where poor people who haven't committed any crime can't pay to get out of jail while rich people can.

Those at Thursday's "Back the Blue" rally, including state GOP commissioner Nick Langworthy, say it's letting dangerous people out to commit more crimes.

"And that wasn't thought through," he said. "This is something that has to be done with all stakeholders at the table. Were there things that could have been fixed about the justice system and bail? Of course there were. Of course there are things you could do to make things a little more just.

"But throwing the entire system out and creating a revolving door and a turnstile outside every jail in the state was not the way to do it."

Democrats made some changes to give judges more leeway on certain crimes, which took effect July second.