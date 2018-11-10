NEW YORK CITY, NY-- A court date has been set for Rep. Chris Collin's case regarding insider trading charges.

It will be held February 2020, according to New York City reporter John Riley, who covers NYC courts.

according to @jriley8832 a trial date has been set for #ChrisCollins in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, regarding insider trading charges. But it won't be until February of 2020 @WGRZ — Dave McKinley (@DaveMcKinley2) October 11, 2018

A status conference was held Thursday, for which Collins' was excused from attending.

Rep. Chris Collins has said he will remain on the ballot this fall despite being indicted in August on federal insider-trading charges, changing his mind after suspending his campaign several weeks ago.

