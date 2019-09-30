BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Chris Collins' has put in a request to change his plea.

A recent motion filed in federal court in Manhattan shows a 'change of plea hearing' for Collins, his son Cameron Collins and Stephen Zarsky.

The congressman is accused of illegally leaking confidential information about a biopharmaceutical company to his son and the father of his son's fiancée.

Collins' hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1 at 3pm. The hearing for his son and Zarsky is scheduled for October 3 at 2pm.

In mid-September, Collins' lost a major argument in his effort to get access to communications from staffers that he says would show prosecutors violated his rights under the speech and debate clause of the constitution by collecting evidence against him. The judge disagreed, though he did block some interviews from the congressional review of Collins from the trial.

Rep. Collins still faces counts related to wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy and lying to the FBI. All along, he has maintained his innocence. He pleaded not guilty.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Collins' congressional office and others associated to Collins' for comment. Right now, no one is commenting.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

