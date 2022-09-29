Remaining charges against New Era CEO Christopher Koch dismissed

Koch was accused of trying to hit a man with his vehicle outside a North Buffalo restaurant.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charges against Christopher H. Koch, 61, the CEO of New Era Cap Company, have been dismissed.

Koch was accused of trying to hit a man with his vehicle outside a North Buffalo restaurant.

His previous felony charge of reckless endangerment in the first degree had been reduced back in June to a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

On Thursday, Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio granted a defense motion and dismissed all remaining charges against Koch.

Paul Cambria, attorney for Koch, told 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin that newly submitted evidence supported the judge's decision.

Kait Munro, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney's Office issued this statement:

“Today, our office received a written decision from Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, which granted defense counsel’s motion to dismiss the charges against Christopher Koch in the interest of justice. While our office did oppose the motion, we cannot comment further as the case is now sealed by operation of law.”

The domestic-related incident involving Koch happened in May in the parking lot of Oliver's Restaurant on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.