Registered sex offender sentenced for sexual assault

Investigators say the victim did not know her assailant.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A registered sex offender will spend 18 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Buffalo. 

Mark Trykowski, 43, was sentenced in Erie County Court to 18 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision.  He pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) in January.

Investigators say Trykowski sexually assaulted a woman on July 3, 2022 at a location in the City of Buffalo.  The victim did not know Trykowski.   After she was attacked, the woman underwent a rape kit at ECMC.  Because Trykowski was already a registered sex offender in a previous crime, police were able to link the sexual assault to Trykowski through DNA and other evidence. . 

In addition, the judge issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim until March 2069. 

