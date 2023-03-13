Registered sex offender sentenced for sexual assault

Mark Trykowski, 43, was sentenced in Erie County Court to 18 years in prison, followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony) in January.



Investigators say Trykowski sexually assaulted a woman on July 3, 2022 at a location in the City of Buffalo. The victim did not know Trykowski. After she was attacked, the woman underwent a rape kit at ECMC. Because Trykowski was already a registered sex offender in a previous crime, police were able to link the sexual assault to Trykowski through DNA and other evidence. .