Randolph man arrested for Leandra's Law DWI

Russell Finch, 41, was pulled over by State Police on Route 394 in Steamburg. Police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation.

STEAMBURG, N.Y. — A man from Randolph was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated with a minor in the car.

Finch then failed several field sobriety tests, and when hr was brought to the State Police Jamestown Station, his breath sample was 0.11, according to police.

The minor child in Finch's car was given to a sober person.