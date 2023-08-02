Rally calls for state to lower blood alcohol content limit to drive

If the law passes, New York would be the second state in the nation with a legal limit of 0.05. Right now Utah is the only state that has that limit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rally was held in Albany this week calling on the state to lower the blood alcohol content limit to drive.

They want that limit to drop from 0.08 to 0.05.

Advocates were joined by National Transportation Safety Board, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and people who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers.

"But I will tell you, amongst my victims and survivors here, take that grief and multiply it by 100 million times, because they should be here with us. This is a 100% preventable crime," said Erica Linn, whose parents were killed by a drunk driver.