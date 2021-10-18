Queens man sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex attack at SUNY Geneseo

The incident took place in a campus residence hall in October 2014.

GENESEO, N.Y. — A Queens man will spend the next 13 years behind bars for the sexual assault of a college freshman back in October 2014.

A jury convicted Philip Pang, 28, in July of criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Pang sexually assaulted an 18-year-old college freshman in a campus residence hall. The case was first reported and documented by SUNY Geneseo a few days after it happened, but it was not fully investigated until 2019 when it was reported to the NYS Police Campus Sexual Assault Unit.

Livingston County District Attorney Greg McCaffrey thanked the victim for her willingness and bravery in reaching out to authorities several years after leaving the college in 2015.