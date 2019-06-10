x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Video shows person in wheelchair setting PULSE memorial on fire

Foundation officials are asking anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department.
Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
In this June 10, 2019, file photo, a view of the Pulse nightclub is seen before a news conference to introduce legislation that would designate the Pulse nightclub site as a national memorial, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePulse Foundation is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone in a wheelchair was caught on camera vandalizing its Pulse interim memorial.

The organization posted the surveillance video on its Facebook page, saying three angel banners were burned along with other items at the memorial.

According to the post, the incident happened on Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. It wasn't brought to light until Nov. 6, however.

Foundation officials are asking anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department information line at 407-246-2470.

You can watch the full video here.

"The Pulse Memorial is a sanctuary of quiet reflection and love dedicated to honoring the senseless loss of innocent life and remembering the horrible attack that occurred on June 12, 2016", the onePulse Foundation says.

RELATED: Police: Woman shoots and kills man after fight outside a Lakeland hookah bar

RELATED: Biden signs law making Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

In Other News

Buffalo woman prison contraband charge