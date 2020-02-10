Proposal would curb mandatory court fees for poor defendants

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Julia Salazar and Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou would abolish mandatory surcharges, which can amount to hundreds of dollars.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two New York lawmakers have submitted legislation to curb mandatory court fees they say are unfair to the poor.

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Julia Salazar and Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou would abolish mandatory surcharges, which can amount to hundreds of dollars.

The fees are attached to every conviction, including traffic tickets. Judges used to be able to waive or reduce those surcharges, but the Legislature stripped them of that power starting in 1995.