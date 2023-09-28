Letter sent to Erie County Public Safety Committee calls request for probation officers to wear body cameras

In Thursday's public safety meeting, the request to have probation officers wear body cameras was tabled. Conversations about the camera is expected this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature Public Safety Committee put on hold the request to buy body cameras for probation officers.

Members from the County's Public Safety Committee and committee Chair Howard Johnson support the request. The Buffalo News reported a New York State parole officer planted drugs and a weapon on a 51-year-old man, causing him to "violate" his parole in 2022.

The parolee was Anthony Davis, and it was his case that prompted the Erie County Corrections Specialist Advisory Board to send a letter to the Public Safety Committee asking for the cameras.

"At some point, we need to have this conversation as well," committee chair Howard Johnson said, adding: "We're going to hammer out a date and time to have that conversation. That's why that item was tabled. We will have that conversation in the upcoming months before the year closes out."

Cindi McEachon was the chair of the advisory board at the time and spearheaded the letter to Howard.

"I've seen a huge change in the implementation of body cameras as they've hit other agencies and worked to help all parties," McEachon said.

She said to keep conversations going about getting body cameras, you have to keep asking questions.

"When you see that tiny changes can create entirely new pathways and opportunities for people around us, it's hard to sit and be patient and keep the pressure on," McEachon said.

Reporter: What do you think we need to do to keep the fire under them?