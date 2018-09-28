ATTICA, N.Y. - A prison cook who was charged with official misconduct and sex abuse earlier this year, has been sentenced.

Joann Thompson, 53, of the Village of Wyoming, has been sentenced to one year of interim probation for her conviction of official misconduct with a male inmate.

Authorities say Thompson was employed as a civilian cook with the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision when she engaged in sexual contact with a male inmate who had been assigned to, and who was working for her in the prison kitchen.

Thompson also agreed not to seek future employment with the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

