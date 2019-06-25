NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Department, the North Tonawanda Police and the bomb squad are investigating a bomb threat at the North Tonawanda City Hall.

North Tonawanda Police say they were informed by Niagara County authorities that a man in a green van was headed toward city hall with firearms. The man arrived around 2:30 p.m., where police then searched his vehicle.

The van was filled with firearms and what they believe may be an explosive device.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital for a psych evaluation, and charges will be filed.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.