Poloncarz, Erie County asking for public help to identify individuals responsible for Emery Park vandalism

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at Emery Park.
According to the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, the incident happened sometime during the week of June 28, causing considerable damage to Emery Park's ski lodge and field house.
The outside security doors to both buildings were kicked in and forced open, being damaged beyond repair. The county says all of the fire extinguishers from both buildings were also gathered up and added that they were discharged in the ski lodge, causing even further damage.
Cleanup costs are estimated at nearly $31,000, according to county officials. In addition, the doors to both facilities as well as all the fire extinguishers will need to be replaced.
“This type of behavior is not acceptable and is a crime against the entire community,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a statement. “Because of these vandals, two groups have had to cancel their reservations at the Ski Lodge while this damage is repaired. Our community is better than this and we are encouraging anyone who might have information about this incident to please come forward.”
Scott Zylka of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office added, “The Sheriff’s Office does take the destruction of county property seriously, and anyone with information about the incident that occurred on or about June 28 within Emery Park, is urged to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 716-858-2903 and refer to CL #21-046214."