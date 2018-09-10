BUFFALO, NY-- Long-time political power broker Steve Pigeon will be in federal court today, a week and a half after pleading guilty to a state charge of bribery.

Pigeon's attorney tells 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown that today's appearance will resolve his case.

Pigeon and former State Supreme Court Judge John Michalek were allegedly engaged in favor-swapping. Michalek, who pleaded guilty to state charges, sought Pigeon's help getting jobs for family members. Emails obtained by investigators also indicated the judge wanted Pigeon to put in a good word with Governor Andrew Cuomo about a nomination to be an Appellate Court judge.

Pigeon pleaded guilty to state charges on September 28. It's unclear how that guilty plea will affect the federal case.

Pigeon is expected in court at 2pm.

