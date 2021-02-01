Police: West Seneca woman releases aggressive pit bull on officers during domestic disturbance call

Police say April L. Gorman had 'purposely and knowingly released the pit bull into the upper landing to attack the responding officers.'

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca woman is facing several charges, including assaulting a police officer, following an incident Friday night.

The West Seneca Police Department says patrol officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Burch Avenue around 11 p.m. The officers were able to locate the victim upon arrival; she had safeguarded herself in a lower apartment.

The victim told police that April L. Gorman, 34, was intoxicated inside the upper apartment. Gorman was said to be violent, threatening harm to herself and others, as well as damaging property inside the upper apartment.

Officers say they could hear glass shattering and loud pounding coming from the apartment.

When officers tried to go upstairs, police say a large aggressive pit bull was on the upper landing and charged at an officer, chasing the officer out of the residence.

According to police, the officer ran down the street trying to get away from the dog, but the pit bull continued to attack. The officer then shot the dog twice in his defense.

Police say the dog stopped attacking and ran onto a nearby porch.

With assistance from the victim, officers were able to leash and muzzle the dog, then render aid. West Seneca Animal Control Officers was also called to the scene to assist.

The pit bull was then taken to a local emergency animal hospital, and is still recovering there. According to police, the officer has sustained minor injuries from the attack and immediately returned to duty.

After the dog was secured, officers then tried to make contact with Gorman in the apartment.

Police say verbal contact was unsuccessful, so officers entered the apartment and found Gorman hiding in a bedroom closet. Officers say they tried to detain Gorman, but she refused, allegedly punching, kicking and attempting to headbut the officers.

Once Gorman was detained she was taken to Erie County Medical Center for an involuntary mental health evaluation.

After speaking with the victim, police say Gorman had "purposely and knowingly released the pit bull into the upper landing to attack the responding officers."