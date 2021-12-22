Police warn residents after reports of trackers being placed on unsuspecting vehicles

Police believe the trackers are being used to tag and steal vehicles.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police is warning residents about Apple air tag trackers.

The department said it received two reports in the past month about the devices being placed on unsuspecting cars.

Police said the vehicle owners found out after their iPhones alerted them.

Police believe the trackers are being used to tag and steal vehicles and it's also been a problem in places like Toronto.