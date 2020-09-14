Police: Vehicle accident leads to arrest following an earlier robbery

Further investigation into the car accident revealed that the two individuals were involved in a robbery in the city of Buffalo.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A three-vehicle accident in Cheektowaga lead to the arrest of two individuals who, before the accident, were allegedly involved in a robbery in Buffalo.

Cheektowaga Police Department says the accident happened on Saturday, September 12 around 12:30 p.m. when officers were responding to a motor vehicle accident call at the intersection of Harlem Road and Clinton Street.

Witnesses told dispatchers two individuals fled the area and one of them may have had a gun. One of the individuals who left the scene was brought back by a witness. West Seneca Police assisted and located the other individual who left the scene.

Cheektowaga Police located a hand gun and nine ounces of marijuana in the vehicle that the two fled from.

Julius Spell, 27, from Buffalo is charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, leaving the scene of an injury accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. Spell was also injured in the accident and transported to ECMC.

The other individual, a 17-year-old male was charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He was booked and released to a parent.