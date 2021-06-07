Police: Town of Tonawanda man arrested following armed robbery

Town of Tonawanda Police say the incident happened on Saturday, June 5 just after 7 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station located on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Town of Tonawanda man is facing several charges following an armed robbery at a gas station.

Town of Tonawanda Police say the incident happened on Saturday, June 5 just after 7 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station located on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

It's alleged that Carlos Acevedo, 37, was trying to steal merchandise from the gas station when he was confronted by the clerk. According to police, Acevedo allegedly displayed a knife, caused property damage to the gas station, then left the store with the stolen merchandise.

Acevedo was located and taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred. He has been charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing in the second degree and petit larceny.

Further information has not been provided at this time.