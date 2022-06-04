Niagara Falls Police: Armed suspect shot after an officer was stabbed

Police say the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, when officers were called to the scene behind a Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department launched an investigation after officers shot an armed suspect and an officer was stabbed during an incident Friday evening.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, when officers were called to the scene behind a Rite Aid at 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard. They were responding to a call about a suspicious person.

Officers approached the 29-year-old man behind the Rite Aid, where "the suspect tried to get away from officers and refused to comply with commands. Officers used a taser, with no effect on the suspect," police said in a statement about the incident late Saturday night.

After that, police say the man pulled a knife from his pocket and charged at the officers, stabbing one in the back. When the suspect attempted to go at a second officer, "other responding officers shot him," police said.

The man was given first aid at the scene. He was eventually taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Niagara Falls Police say the officer who was stabbed had minor injuries to his back and to an arm.

The incident remains under investigation, and Niagara Falls Police say there is no more information at this time.