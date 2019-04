PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A man from Buffalo is facing charges following a traffic stop in Genesee County.

Tareq Fouad Saleh, 30, was pulled over for allegedly speeding on Alleghany Road in the Town of Pembroke.

The Genesee County Sheriff's office says he had more than 10,000 unstamped cigarettes in his vehicle.

Saleh is charged with possession of more than 10K unstamped cigarettes, tax fraud, speeding, and a seat belt violation.