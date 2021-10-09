Police seek man in stabbing of New York Apple store guard over mask

The guard reported that he was stabbed with a knife, once in the left arm and once in the forehead, following a dispute over wearing a mask inside the store.

NEW YORK — Police were looking Saturday for a man who used a knife to stab a Manhattan Apple store security guard who tried to enforce a mask requirement.

The security guard was in serious but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital after the attack shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at the West 14th Street Apple store, according to Detective Sophia Mason, a New York Police Department spokesperson.

Mason said police responded to a 911 call to find the 37-year-old security guard had been injured in his encounter with a man wearing a black sweatshirt with red lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

She said the guard reported that he was stabbed with a knife, once in the left arm and once in the forehead, following a dispute over wearing a mask inside the store.

The suspect then fled into the 8th Avenue subway station, Mason said.

“I heard them yelling and pushing and shoving,” longtime area resident Roberto Monticello told the Daily News of the clash between the guard and the unmasked man.

Monticello said the guard was "bent over clutching himself” after the stabbing.