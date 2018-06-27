GRAND ISLAND, NY-Several law enforcement agencies, including the Erie County Sheriff's Office and State Police are combing Grand Island for the suspect in a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery.

The holdup took place at the Northwest Savings Bank on Grand Island Boulevard just before 1:30.

The Sheriff's office says the suspect walked up to a teller armed with a handgun and demanded cash. A large search is currently underway that includes two K-9 teams.

The suspect is described as a thin white man wearing jeans, and a camouflage baseball cap. At the time of the robbery, he was also wearing glasses, gloves, a black wig and a fake brown mustache.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen this person is asked to call the Sheriff's office at 858-2903.

