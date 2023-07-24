Police search for Cazenovia Park vandals

Buffalo Police search for suspects that caused damage at Cazenovia Park and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating vandalism and harassment at Cazenovia Park that happened this weekend.

Officials say that sometime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, individuals harassed a female park worker, broke glass bottles, broke a mirror in the public restroom, tore a sink from the wall, threw trash cans into the roadway, and ripped plants from the ground.

“These acts of vandalism are disgusting. This park is a highly used park and is enjoyed by residents in South Buffalo and across Western New York. We want these vandals to do the right thing, come forward, and take responsibility for their actions,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in a release. “Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia has already directed increased police presence at Cazenovia Park, as well as MLK Park, which also experienced significant vandalism this summer.”

On Sunday, Olmsted workers say vandals also smashed two exterior glass doors to the Cazenovia Park Casino, kicked in the building's retaining walls, and threw garbage around the park.

Damage is estimated to be more than $5,000.

South District Councilman Christopher Scanlon said, “This behavior is reprehensible. Cazenovia Park is a jewel within the Olmsted system and is enjoyed by countless people each week. This type of vandalism can spoil the entire atmosphere within the park and cannot be allowed to continue. The dedicated employees of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy take great pride in their work, and they deserve better than this.”

Because of the damage, there will be limited hours for the restrooms.

“The safety of our park users and staff is our primary concern. Thousands visit our park daily. Due to vandalism and safety concerns, the restroom building at Cazenovia Park will be open for limited hours only (Weekdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays, closed; Sundays 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.). There will be a portable restroom available to visitors during full park hours as well, " said Interim Executive Director for Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Beth Downing.

This incident follows another incident earlier this month where vandals caused significant damage at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

Most of the damage was at the MLK Park Casino, which has been under construction, according to police and Buffalo Department of Public Works officials.

Damage was also found at the MLK splash pads, " where a large amount of industrial glue was poured near the basin," according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

If anyone has information on these incidents, you're asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.