CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify a book thief.

Police say the male suspect took about 23 books, worth over $600 from the Barnes and Noble on Transit Road in Clarence February 17.

Investigators say a manager noticed a short, white male with dark glasses walk out of the story with a shopping basket full of merchandise. Employees confronted the suspect, he left the scene in a dark greek hatchback vehicle, traveling north on Transit Road.

If you know who this person is, you're asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 716.858.2903 and refer to CL# 19-013407.

Erie County Sheriff Office