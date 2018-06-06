HOUSTON – Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport has reopened after police say a passenger claimed to have explosives in his bag Wednesday morning.
According to the spokesman for the airport, the incident started at 9 a.m. when an impatient passenger made an inappropriate comment.
Authorities were called in so the bag could be cleared near the ticketing area.
Officers brought in dogs to check it, so areas were blocked off for a couple of hours. The suspicious package has been cleared, and the terminal reopened just before 11:30 a.m.
