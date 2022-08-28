x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Town of Tonawanda Police respond to Parker Boulevard crime scene

Town of Tonawanda Police responded to a crime scene on Parker Boulevard on Sunday night.

More Videos

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police rushed to a crime scene at Parker Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on Sunday night.

Initial reports, according to officials on scanners, was that it was a shooting and that multiple people had been injured. Twin City Ambulance was also on the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time as first responders work the scene.

A heavy police presence gathered at 703 Parker Boulevard, an apartment complex on the northeast corner of Parker and Kenmore Avenue.

2 On Your Side reached out to Town of Tonawanda Police for an update. We did not immediately heard back.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out