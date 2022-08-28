Town of Tonawanda Police respond to Parker Boulevard crime scene

Town of Tonawanda Police responded to a crime scene on Parker Boulevard on Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police rushed to a crime scene at Parker Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on Sunday night.

Initial reports, according to officials on scanners, was that it was a shooting and that multiple people had been injured. Twin City Ambulance was also on the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time as first responders work the scene.

A heavy police presence gathered at 703 Parker Boulevard, an apartment complex on the northeast corner of Parker and Kenmore Avenue.