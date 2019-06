AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Casey Middle School on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m.

Students were sheltered in place while officers and school officials searched the school. Officers were unable to locate anything suspicious and allowed students to resume normal activity by 3:30 p.m.

The Amherst Police Department is still investigating the incident. 2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.