Police: Puppy beaten, hurled against wall; Long Island owner arrested

SELDEN, N.Y. — A 4-month-old puppy is recovering from emergency surgery at a Long Island veterinary hospital.
His owner is now under arrest after police there concluded he beat the dog, and then claimed the pet had been hit by a car. The chocolate Labrador retriever, named Coco, was brought to a veterinary hospital with leg and rib fractures on Wednesday.
Suffolk County police concluded that 35-year-old owner Daniel Keelan punched and kicked the pup and threw it against a wall of the family’s home in Selden in front of his two children.
Keelan's lawyer entered not guilty pleas during a court hearing Saturday.