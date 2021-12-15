Police: Orchard Park gym owner arrested for criminal trespass

According to Orchard Park Police, Robert F. Dinero was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park gym owner is facing charges following an incident Tuesday evening at the Orchard Park High School.

According to the Orchard Park Police Department, before the school board meeting started Tuesday evening, Robert F. Dinero tried to enter the Orchard Park High School but was stopped outside by staff. Dinero was allegedly told he could not enter the building, but proceeded to enter the building anyway.

Police say Dinero previously had his privilege revoked to be in any school district building after reportedly violating the Orchard Park Central School District's "code of conduct."

Dinero was arrested for criminal trespass in the third degree and was processed at the Orchard Park Police Station. Dinero was later released on an appearance ticket, with a return date of Dec. 28.