Police: man shot outside of Delaware Avenue bar in North Buffalo

A 30-year-old man was eventually taken from Buffalo General Hospital to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot early Sunday morning after an altercation outside of a bar on Delaware Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say a 30-year-old Buffalo man with a gunshot would arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a vehicle just after 2 a.m.

Detectives say the incident happened at Kelly's Korner in North Buffalo, where an argument started inside before the shooting.