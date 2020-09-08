x
Police: man shot outside of Delaware Avenue bar in North Buffalo

A 30-year-old man was eventually taken from Buffalo General Hospital to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot early Sunday morning after an altercation outside of a bar on Delaware Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say a 30-year-old Buffalo man with a gunshot would arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a vehicle just after 2 a.m.

Detectives say the incident happened at Kelly's Korner in North Buffalo, where an argument started inside before the shooting.

The man was eventually taken from Buffalo General Hospital to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

