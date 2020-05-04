BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot in the leg on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on the first block of Antwerp Street, near Genesee Street.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

