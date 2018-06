BUFFALO, NY - A man died in Buffalo Police custody Tuesday night after reportedly ingesting a bag of white powder.

Police say just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop at North Oak and East Tupper streets.

The 47-year-old man then swallowed a bag of white power in the middle of the investigation.

Police say an ambulance was called and the man was taken to ECMC, where he was later declared dead.

The incident is now under investigation by Buffalo Police.

© 2018 WGRZ