JAMESTOWN, N.Y. - A man in Jamestown is facing multiple charges after police were dispatched for a domestic assault call.

Police in Jamestown were called to a home on the Spring Street Extension around 3 a.m. Sunday, for a man allegedly assaulting people inside the home.

When authorities arrived, they were able to secure the female out of the situation, but the male in the situation barricaded himself in the house with a 9-year-old child.

After an almost 12-hour standoff, Jamestown Police SWAT assisted and forced entry into the house around 2:15 p.m., after Jamestown Crisis Negotiators attempted to get the man to open the door.

Nicholas Brown, 28, is facing multiple charges, including being wanted for multiple warrants.

Police say additional information will be released Monday morning. Brown was taken to UPMC Hospital for evaluation and is in city jail.

© 2018 WGRZ