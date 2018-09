BUFFALO, NY - Police have made an arrest in the overnight stabbing that sent a man to the hospital in Buffalo.

BREAKING: BPD make arrest in connection with overnight stabbing in the 200 block of West Delavan. 20 year old male charged with assault. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 8, 2018

Buffalo Police say a Gayjohn Gia, 20, of Buffalo has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim, who told officers he was trying to break up a fight, was stabbed just after midnight Saturday near Herkimer Street and West Delavan Avenue.

He was then taken to ECMC where he has been treated for his injuries.

