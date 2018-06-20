BUFFALO, NY - Police have made an arrest in last month's fatal shooting on Goodyear Avenue.

Buffalo Police they have arrested Kyle Lovines, 19, of Buffalo and charged him with second degree murder in the shooting of Chaz Carter, 23.

The incident happened on May 9 in the 400 block of Goodyear Avenue. Lovines allegedly shot Carter, and Carter was transported to ECMC in critical condition where he later died.

Police say information from the community helped them in the arrest.

