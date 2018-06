TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y.-- Crime Stoppers Buffalo are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest of indictment of whoever is responsible for the homicide of Brian Hayden.

Hayden, 47, was killed on April 21, 2018, and his body was found off Route 20 in the Town of Portland.



Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.

