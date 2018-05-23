CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Cheektowaga Police have released a photo of a suspect vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place outside the Walden Galleria on Mother's Day.

The incident happened just outside the Macy's story at the Galleria. Police say at least eight shots were fired, but no one was hit.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2006 or 2007 Honda Pilot, light blue in color. Police say the gunman was transported in that vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call 686-3546 or 686-3979 or to Tip411 text to provide anonymous information.

