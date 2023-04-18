Cheektowaga Police investigate shooting on Alpine Place

Cheektowaga police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Tuesday morning.

Cheektowaga Police posted on their social media pages that they responded to reports of shots fired on Alpine Place around 11 a.m. One person was taken to ECMC. Their condition has not been released at this time.

Police say they are looking for a black man, between 20-30 years old. He was seen leaving the scene with a ski mask, headed towards Herbert Avenue.