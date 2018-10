BUFFALO, NY - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Buffalo Police say a 25-year-old Buffalo man was shot just after midnight Wednesday in the first block of Kent Street.

He was taken to ECMC where he is in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them via the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

