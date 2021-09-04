Police investigating after man stabbed to death in Niagara Falls

Police say a 19-year-old man was stabbed Thursday night and died at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death during a fight Thursday night.

A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson says police responded to reports of a large group fight in the area of 16th Street and Weston Avenue around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, the fight was over, but they saw a man who had been stabbed laying on the ground.

An AMR ambulance crew and the Niagara Falls Fire Department responded to the scene. They treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

The victim is from Niagara Falls, but police haven't released his name. They didn't release any information about why the fight began or any suspect information.