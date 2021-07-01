Police investigate stabbing of 2 outside Capitol in Albany

The men, ages 36 and 40, were hospitalized with injuries. One of them underwent emergency surgery to repair an eviscerated bowel.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed outside the state Capitol during a melee involving supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters.

The men, ages 36 and 40, were hospitalized with injuries after the stabbing Wednesday afternoon. One of them underwent emergency surgery to repair an eviscerated bowel.

State police say 37-year-old Alexander S. Contompasis of nearby Rensselaer was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. He was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany City Court, where a judge set bail at $30,000.