CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Goodwill store on Main Street and Transit Road in Clarence.

The Erie County 911 received a phone call at 9am that a bomb was going to go off in the store.

The parking lot and surrounding area was closed off while police investigated and did a sweep of the area.

Troopers tell 2 On Your Side nothing suspicious was found.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.