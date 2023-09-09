Police: attempted sexual assault reported at Delaware Park

Police said a woman was walking along a path next to Hoyt Lake, near the Statue of David, when a man grabbed her at the back of her neck.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are stepping up patrols at Delaware Park after an attempted sexual assault was reported earlier this week.

The incident happened past 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a woman was walking along a path next to Hoyt Lake, near the Statue of David, when a man grabbed her at the back of her neck. The man had been riding a black and silver mountain bike and was near a bench when the attack happened.

"Police say the suspect pulled her off the path, pushed her down, and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim screamed for help, and another man approached in response. The suspect then fled on the mountain bike," police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s. He had a medium skin color, curly hair, was 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighed 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray shirt with white writing and dark pants.

The woman left the scene with the Good Samaritan, then called for a ride home and called police to report what happened in the park. She did not report any serious injuries, police said.

Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called it an "unknown" attack, meaning that the suspect and the woman did not already know each other. He also asked that the Good Samaritan to talk to police.

"We want to talk to you, we want to get information, we want to get a statement, we want to take this investigation further," Gramaglia said. "We are asking that Good Samaritan to come forward.

Gramaglia also said the woman "did exactly what we wanted her to do. She made a lot of noise, she yelled, she fought, she kicked."

Gramaglia also stressed that people — whether walking running, or biking — to do outdoor activities with other people, in particular during the early morning or evening hours. He also asked that people be aware of their surroundings and not have noise levels on headphones or earbuds too high.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the incident, or has information they they feel could be helpful, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.